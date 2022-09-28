WyoPreps Football Rankings are Settling Down

For the first time this season, there aren’t too many changes in the last WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll.

Three divisions stayed the same as a week ago. There are no new teams in the rankings, and two of the classes saw only minor changes.

Class 3A had the most movement. Cody and Star Valley stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The Broncs earned 18 of the 19 first-place votes. Cody was still left off one ballot. The Braves received the other first-place vote. Douglas’ win over Worland last week pushed the Bearcats up to third. The difference was three points in the voting. That dropped Buffalo down to fourth. Those two will play on Friday. After their loss at home to Cody, Jackson remained in the top five but fell to fifth.

In 2A, the top three stayed the same as last week. Lovell, Tongue River, and Lyman were first, second, and third. The Bulldogs garnered 16 of the 19 first-place votes. The other three went to Tongue River. Lyman held third after last week’s win over rival Mountain View. Big Horn’s surge continued. The Rams moved up one spot to fourth. The Buffalos stayed in the top five but dropped one to fifth. Mountain View just edged out Cokeville by three points in the voting.

The other three classifications did not change.

Class 4A still had Cheyenne East at the top. The Thunderbirds received 15 of the 18 first-place votes. Sheridan earned the other three first-place votes and stayed second. East pays a visit to the Broncs on Friday night. Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, and Thunder Basin held the three, four, and five spots.

The Pine Bluffs Hornets were a near-unanimous pick for No. 1 in Class 1A-9 Man. They got 18 of the 19 first-place votes. Shoshoni, Wind River, Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Big Piney rounded out the top five. The Cougars were the one team that earned a first-place vote. That’s the third straight week of no change in the 9-man top five.

In Class 1A-6 Man, Little Snake River garnered all 15 first-place votes and stayed at No. 1. Dubois held the second spot. Burlington remained third and widened its margin over Encampment, which was fourth. Kaycee stayed put at No. 5. The Tigers visit the Buckaroos on Friday.

WyoPreps gives every head coach in each classification and media from around the state a chance to vote in the weekly rankings.