General Election Candidate Forums Starting Tomorrow

The League of Women Voters is partnering with the Albany County Public Library to host a series of forums featuring candidates for the upcoming elections.

The forums will be hybrid, where the in-person will be hosted in the Albany County Public Library’s Large Meeting Room and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The recording of the forum can be found on the Albany County Public Library’s Website, and also on the League of Women Voters website. It will also be broadcasted on channel 191.

Starting from September 28 to October 26, the forum will reoccur every Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with different candidates every session.

The actual forum itself will only be an hour and a half, and the last 30 minutes will be for attendees to meet and get to know the candidates. If you have any questions that were not answered, or if you were too shy to ask during the forum, that would be your best time.

General Election Forum Schedule

September 28: City Council Ward 1, City Council Ward 2, City Council Ward 3

September 29th: School Board Area A (4-year), School Board Area B (4-year)

October 5th: School Board Area B (4-year), School Board A (Unexpired 2-year)

October 6th: School Board Area A (4-year), School Board Area B (4-year), School Board At-Large (4-year)

October 12th: Fire District #1, Laramie Rivers District, Hospital Board

October 13th: County Commissioners, County Sherriff

October 19th: House District 14, County Clerk, County Coroner

October 20th: House District 13, House District 45, House District 46, Senate District 9

October 26th: County Assessor, County Treasurer, Clerk of Court, County Attorney