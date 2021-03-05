Yellowstone and Grand Teton Named Among America’s Most Dangerous

I share this in hopes it might keep some of the misbehaving tourists away this summer. Both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks have just been named among the most dangerous in the country.

For the record, I am not an anti-tourist person. Tourism is a great thing for Wyoming's economy. What I am against are the throngs we report on each year that mess with wildlife and generally don't respect nature when they're here. They're a minority for sure, but they are a problem. Enter a new study just shared by Outforia that shows both Yellowstone and Grand Teton among the top 10 most dangerous national parks in America.



Danger Parks Infographic by Outforia

Kudos to Only In Your State who also shared this study.

How did Outforia decide which parks are so deadly? It's a lot of metrics baked in including motor vehicle accidents, falls, wildlife and even murder. We fortunately haven't had much of that last one, but falls and wildlife incidents definitely make the news in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park frequently.

With all those factors considered, Yellowstone is ranked as the #5 most dangerous national park with Grand Teton coming in at #9.

I have a theory as to why Yellowstone ends up so high on the danger meter. As CNN documented, Yellowstone is the 2nd largest national park in America with a monstrous area in Alaska being first. When my family toured the park a couple times, it took nearly an hour to go from one stop to another. If you factor in someone having a medical condition with huge areas not near help, it's no surprise Yellowstone is high on the trouble list. Then there are those that try to ride bison...(*sigh*)

