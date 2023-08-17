Fall Color Guide 2023: When Will Wyoming’s Leaves Start Changing?

Crisp autumn days will arrive in Wyoming soon - and honestly, I can't wait. Autumn is when Wyoming's forests are at their finest. The aspens turn gold and, at times, practically glow in the warm light of the Wyoming sun. In some areas, the reds and browns of Maple and Oak trees create a glorious collage against the shimmering aspens. It's a gorgeous sight...but when can we expect those Fall colors to arrive in the Equality State?

When Will Leaves Start Changing in Wyoming?

The Old Farmer's Almanac - which has been forecasting weather and weather-related phenomena since 1792 - pins mid-September as the start of the leaf-changing season in the West. Fall foliage typically appears near the Autumnal Equinox in the third week of September. This year, the Autumnal Equinox falls on Saturday, September 23.

When is Peak Foliage in Wyoming This Year?

Though leaves will start changing in mid to late September, the best time to see Wyoming's fall colors won't be until October when leaves reach peak foliage. What is peak foliage? It's the designated term for when leaves reach their "peak" color and brightness during the leaf-changing season.

Peak foliage won't occur in Wyoming until October 5 through the 14 this year, according to the Farmer's Almanac (not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac.) And good news for leaf-peepers, hunters, and hikers - the Old Farmer's Almanac anticipates Wyoming and the West will have decent weather conditions in October that are "warmer than normal across the Northeast and Great Lakes and from the Midwest and Plains through the Rockies."