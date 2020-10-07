Yes, It’s a Sheep on a Trampoline Because Why the Heck Not?

Sometimes you find things that make your day better that do not require any deep thoughts. This is one of those things. It's a sheep on a trampoline and I'm not sorry.

I saw this trending and I think I know why. Enjoy.

I decided not to settle for just one sheep on a trampoline. Here's another.

As of today, the sheep on a trampoline has been viewed almost 3 million times. Why? I'll tell you why. 2020, that's why. We're still in the middle of a pandemic. Concerts have all but been called off. Eddie Van Halen died. We need something that gives our brains a rest and provides some simple joy. A sheep on a trampoline qualifies and I'm still not sorry.

