Yes, You Can Stay Overnight at this Wyoming Mountain Fire Lookout

Somewhere buried deep in my to-do bucket list is my wish to someday stay overnight at a Wyoming mountain fire lookout. A new video shows the views that await you if you do it.

One adventurer recently made the trip up to Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout. In past years, it's been a somewhat rough ride, but that situation seems to have improved based on how they described it on YouTube:

This fire tower/lookout is located at 9610 feet above sea level near the summit of Sheep Mountain in the Bighorn National Forest west of Buffalo, Wyoming. By all accounts, the road up to the tower is normally very rough and requires four wheel drive and high clearance; however, on our visit in July 2021 we found the road recently graded.

Just look at those views. Drool.

That's all fine and good, but is it realistic that it would actually be available? The Wyoming Department of Recreation website indicates it is...sometimes. Their availability this fall looks iffy, but next summer is when you need to be ready to jump. If you move their calendar ahead to next year, you'll see "not yet released". Once that changes, you need to lock down the dates you want because it will fill fast.

Get our free mobile app

Note that there is a 1 weeknight minimum if you want to experience Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout for yourself. At only $50 per night, that's one of the best bargains you can get for an unforgettable Wyoming experience.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

