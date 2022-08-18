You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously.

Get our free mobile app

This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is what she calls the Cozy Country Guesthouse. Here's a snippet of how she describes her place:

Casa di Giulia is located on 5 acres just north of cheyenne but minutes from Dell Range where you’ll find most of the stores and restaurants. It is set on a hill that overlooks a valley with horses at the bottom. Beautiful views, wildlife and trees.

There are 3 chickens nearby also. Keto, Mickey and Tony. Oh, and about that space-age shower.

See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower

Out of around 60 reviews, Hannah's Airbnb is averaging a nearly perfect 4.98 out of 5 from reviewers. I wish my grades had been that good in school. Oh, well...

As of this writing, the nightly cost is $115. Check out the complete Airbnb listing for lots more pics, details and availability.