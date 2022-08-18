See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously.
This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is what she calls the Cozy Country Guesthouse. Here's a snippet of how she describes her place:
Casa di Giulia is located on 5 acres just north of cheyenne but minutes from Dell Range where you’ll find most of the stores and restaurants. It is set on a hill that overlooks a valley with horses at the bottom. Beautiful views, wildlife and trees.
There are 3 chickens nearby also. Keto, Mickey and Tony. Oh, and about that space-age shower.
Out of around 60 reviews, Hannah's Airbnb is averaging a nearly perfect 4.98 out of 5 from reviewers. I wish my grades had been that good in school. Oh, well...
As of this writing, the nightly cost is $115. Check out the complete Airbnb listing for lots more pics, details and availability.