You Can Help Beautify Downtown Cheyenne On Clean Up Day

Time to get rid of all the junk that the Wyoming winds have blown across Downtown Cheyenne and to roll up our sleeves and help beautify on Downtown Cheyenne's Clean-Up Day. This annual event is held by Day of Service and the City of Cheyenne.

If you think about it, it's only 4 hours out of your year to volunteer, right? You can even reward yourself after by heading over to one of Downtown Cheyenne's restaurants and grab lunch, or maybe a brewery and enjoy a nice beverage. Now, I have no idea what the weather will be like at that point, but I'm assuming it'll be warm enough and we're going to go ahead and say no wind. Zero. None at all.

The event itself is Saturday, Mat 14 from 10 am to 2 pm. The starting point is at the Civic Commons Park at 20th and O'Neil. I'm not sure if you've been to Clean Up Day or not, but I can tell you, the workers work fast. It's a mix between a Disney cartoon sparkling clean montage and an 80s Sitcom working montage. I'm more of a fan of the latter, but that's just me. Either way, you'll get a great sense of accomplishment once the deed is done, and isn't that an awesome feeling?

So, grab your gloves, some flannel, maybe a bandana, and your boots, and get ready to help make Downtown Cheyenne sparkle like never before! Or, at least like it did last year after Clean Up Day.

