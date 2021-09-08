This is FREE! Are you kidding me? A free custom made couch! Just in time for football season. This couch is freaking awesome, excuse me for my excitement. If you're wondering, yes, that is the front of an old Chevy pickup truck. I'm blown away that someone thought of this. It's so cool, and again, it's FREE.

Here are the specs from the seller on Craigslist.

Man cave furniture, all steel front end from 50s chevy truck. For garage or put out by back yard BBQ or pool.

Has a back seat from of a JK Jeep. Folds down to close the hood.

Has working lights. Needs switch wired in and a battery..

Has a stereo with a pair of speakers mounted in grille, also has a power antenna, Needs wiring finished to work.

Made with stock body parts, steel frame work and some wood for shelf.

I mean, this bad boy has cup holders, working lights and a radio that could work if you fixed the wiring, which would seem totally worth it considering this custom made Wyoming couch is free-99. You could afford to throw a hundred bucks, give or take, to get your sweet sound system going.

I'm not going to lie, this might be the coolest free item I've found on Craigslist. That says a lot, especially since my college apartment's decour was from free items off Craigslist. Actually, I think I found the apartment there, as well. So, solid steal for the right person.

