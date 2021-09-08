18-Year-Old Killed, Driver Airlifted After Crash Near Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly, single-vehicle rollover south of Laramie Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. near milepost 3.4 on Sand Creek Road.

The patrol says a pickup was headed southwest at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a slight, right-hand curve and rolled the pickup several times.

Get our free mobile app

The driver was ejected and was flown to UCHealth edical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., where he was hospitalized. His passenger, 18-year-old Texas resident Haleigh Heath, was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The patrol says neither were buckled up.

This is the 80th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 88 in 2020, 110 in 2019, 76 in 2018 and 103 in 2017 to date.