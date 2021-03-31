Young Boy Sees 90-Year-Old Neighbor, Shovels Driveway For Him

If you'd like to have some faith restored in our future generations, you'll enjoy video a mother shared of her young son. He saw his 90-year-old neighbor struggling to shovel his driveway so he decided to do something about it.

I can't get enough of actions like this. I have not been able to nail down the exact location of where this good deed happened, but it appears to be part of the aftermath of the historic storms we had in the west a few weeks ago.

As the mother tells it, the family had just arrived home from a photo shoot when her son saw their neighbor Mike out working on his driveway. He then hustled on over to lend a hand as she captured video.

This video is a reminder to have faith in the young ones. We champion doing the right thing in our part of America. Call it the cowboy code or whatever. If you live it yourself in front of them, don't be surprised when they mirror your actions as they get older.

Special kudos to his mom for choosing Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones" as the theme song. Fits this great deed to a T.

Well done, young dude. We need more kindhearted people like you no matter what the age. You're a hero.

