$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says.

Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park.

"It is early in the process," Collins said.

Collins says the facility would be built to prevent the bad odors normally associated with meatpacking plants and could provide up to 2,500 jobs.

"I will keep you updated as the project moves through the process," he said.

