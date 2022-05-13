Hynds Building ‘Closer’ to Being Filled, Cheyenne Mayor Says

A historic building that has sat vacant in downtown Cheyenne for 40 years may soon have new life.

Mayor Patrick Collins says one of the groups he's been working with is closer to making a project fit into the Hynds Building.

"I am encouraged that they feel the building perfectly fits their vision and they just need to work on the historic and federal tax credits to make it work," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

The city has been working to fill the Hynds and adjacent "hole" for what seems like an eternity but hasn't been able to find a partner to make it happen.

"I know we have been here before, but this one feels different," said Collins.

