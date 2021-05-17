1 Killed, 3 Injured in Near Head-On Crash East of Cheyenne
A near head-on crash east of Cheyenne early Saturday afternoon left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30. and Archer Road.
The patrol says a pickup was headed east on U.S. 30 when it attempted a left-hand turn into a business entrance and was struck near head-on by an oncoming pickup.
One of the drivers, 73-year-old Wyoming resident Ronald Stevenson, was not buckled up and died from his injuries.
The other driver as well as two passengers were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
