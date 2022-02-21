Wyoming Driver Killed After Fishtailing on Icy Road, Hitting SUV

Wyoming Driver Killed After Fishtailing on Icy Road, Hitting SUV

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A Wyoming man is dead after colliding with an SUV on an icy road near Encampment, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, near milepost 110 on Wyoming 230.

The patrol says 61-year-old Reginald Thornburg was headed south when he began to fishtail, slid passenger-side first into the oncoming lane, and collided with an SUV.

Thornburg was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

According to first responders, the road was covered in ice and snow with visibility at about 100 yards.

This is the 11th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 15 in 2021, seven in 2020, and 18 in 2019 to date.

