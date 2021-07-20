Cheyenne Frontier Days is the biggest party of the year, but some people still have to work. That’s how we’re able to sustain the number of tourists coming into town. We need our workforce to do their thing. It’s their playoffs and I appreciate people that are working in the trenches this week. On the other hand, would you really be mad at someone for being “sick” this upcoming week? There are a ton of concerts and fun coming up this week, so I don’t want to make it look like we don’t all want to check things out.

I’m here to help. I mean, I’m not going to tell you when or if you should call in sick during Cheyenne Frontier Days, but I have decided that I’m going to help cover for you. I’ve created a list of the best excuses you can use to call in after a rough night at CFD. These aren’t full proof, BUT, might be better than what you have. It’s worth a shot.

Feel free to use any of these. I won't say where you got them from. I'm no nark. Let's just make sure you're able to have fun while enjoying the "Daddy Of Em' All". Pro-tip, don't take pics and post them to social media. These excuses will fall apart on you. I won't be able to help you then.

10 Excuses To Tell Your Boss When You Call In Sick For Cheyenne Frontier Days

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum