Cheyenne Frontier Days Sets Lineup Release Date For 2022

The folks at Cheyenne Frontier Days were tired of the cold winter days and wanted to defrost us from our Winter slumbers by giving us a carrot. The carrot in this situation is the announcement for the announcement of Cheyenne Frontier Days full lineup and when that's happening. The good news, yesterday they released when they planned to give us the full details.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Will Release Their Full Lineup March 2022!

I know it feels a little anti-climatic at this point, but, hey, we're potentially less than 60 days from knowing everything about Cheyenne Frontier Days. I'm not mad about that at all.

Check out the teaser they shared on social media yesterday.

It's a slight breadcrumb, but, it's still a breadcrumb and I'll happily follow it over the next month and some change. I know in the past they've announced the artists already for the night shows and that's what a lot of people are looking for. I get it. But, we're still living in Covid land, so a lot of artists aren't ready to book a show 6 months from now.

Get our free mobile app

It's not as fun as knowing already, but, hey, we won't care after they announce. Then, we'll just have it circled in red on our calendars.

So, now the only thing we can do is speculate. That's fine, we spend a lot of time speculating things in the Winter months, anyways. I'm cool with pretending that we'll have the greatest lineup CFD has ever seen. Or, you know, Garth playing 10 nights in a row. That would be cool. No, I didn't just confirm that, settle down. It was me conjecturing.

Come on March, we're ready for you.

Cheyenne Home with Most Square Feet of Living Space Available Now