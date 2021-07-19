10 Most Viewed Videos When Searching Cheyenne, WY on YouTube

Many of these videos have millions of views on them.

The Internet is a strange and funny place, isn't it? You can find just about anything on the web. Some things you want to find, while others you might have wished you had never seen.

Recently, I thought it would be interesting to see what kind of videos pop up if I just do a simple search of "Cheyenne, Wyoming."

To be frank, I expected to see plenty of videos about Cheyenne Frontier Days and other major events that we have held in and around our area. While those videos do exist, they aren't the most viewed videos. That's what I was most interested in.

When I filtered the videos down to those with the highest "view count", there seemed to be less Cheyenne specific videos and more about Wyoming as a whole. I don't hate it and I'll admit that the diversity in these videos is strong.

So, here are the Top 10 Most Viewed Videos When Searching 'Cheyenne, Wyoming' on YouTube. Let's start with number 10.

#10 Intense Close-Range Tornado Lofts Cows Into Air, Damages Homes Northwest of Cheyenne, WY (408,000 Views)

#9 Big Boy #4014 Up #844 Double Header Cheyenne to Rawlins (523,000 Views)

#8 Inside the World's Largest Operating Diesel Locomotive (856,000 Views)

#7 Department of Energy Substation Transformer Explosion in Cheyenne (1.1 Million Views)

#6 Top 10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming (1.1 Million Views)

#5 Highway 80 Cheyenne WY Crash As It Happens (1.1 Million Views)

#4 Sassy Justice with Fred Sassy (Full Episode) (2.4 Million Views)

#3 Steam Train (3.1 Million Views)

#2 Union Pacific 844 Departs Cheyenne, WY July 2018 (3.4 Million Views)

#1 Storm of the Century - The Blizzard of '49 (6.4 Million Views)

