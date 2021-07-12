WATCH: A Tiny Yorkie Just Chased This Big Bear Up a Tree

Clearly it's not the size of the dog in the fight.

You know how that old saying goes, right? It's not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. The idea is that your size does not matter, but your your drive does.

Honestly, I could not imagine my dog doing something like this.

That's my dog Oliver in the photo above.

He's a Morkiepoo. He weighs 8.5 pounds. Now, he has a lot of heart, but he's also afraid of silly things. Like they other day he freaked out because there was a plastic bag blowing against one of our neighbors fence.

It's a scary world out there, folks.

I'd like to hope that he would defend our home like this, but also I'd be afraid of something happening to him.

Recently, ViralHog posted this video on YouTube. And while it is something this we could totally see happening in our neck of the woods, it actually happened in Minnesota. The dog in the video is named Bella.

The fight is strong in Bella.

According to her owner, Bella was let outside and "went berserk." She saw a bear in the yard and did what she knew best. In this case, that was to defend the property. She barked at the bear and eventually chased it up a tree.

See for yourself...

After a bit of coaxing, Bella came back to her owner. At this point the bear took off. I'm pretty sure this bear won't be looking for a snack in this year anytime soon.

Thank goodness this homeowner caught the entire thing on video.

