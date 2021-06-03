LCSD1 Board of Trustees to Resume In-Person Meetings

Laramie County School District 1

The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees will return to in-person meetings beginning Monday, June 7, the district announced Thursday.

"Following guidance from our state health officers, the district recommends attendees wear face coverings; however, they are not required," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says the meetings will still be accessible via Zoom and streamed on YouTube. The Zoom link is available on the district website, www.laramie1.org, under Board of Trustees.

Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of Storey Gym located at 2811 House Avenue in Cheyenne.

