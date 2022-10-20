Strong winds are expected to blast southeast Wyoming Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from noon Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday for wind-prone areas, including the roughly 60-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington as well as the roughly 25-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 132 PM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022 WYZ104-106-109-110-211000- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0043.221021T1800Z-221022T2100Z/ Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Seminoe Dam, Bordeaux, Rawlins, Arlington, and Elk Mountain 132 PM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The NWS says southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

"Those towing camper trailers and truckers with light loads will see a risk for blowoffs or blow overs," the NWS said.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and advisories.

