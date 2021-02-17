10 Snowplows Hit in Wyoming in Less Than A Week; 1 Totaled

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says 10 snowplows were hit over a 5-day span as crews battled wintry conditions.

The strikes occurred from Feb. 11 - 16. They bring the state's total to 17 for the winter season which runs from October through May.

According to WYDOT, the strikes happened near Elk Mountain and Rawlins on Interstate 80, Interstate 25 near Cheyenne, Interstate 25 near Wheatland, Chugwater and Douglas, Wyoming 120 south of Cody and on Wyoming 28 near Farson.

Most plows were struck from behind by other vehicles.

One incident, however, involved a tractor-trailer hitting the rear of a plow, totaling both vehicles. In that incident, a WYDOT plow driver suffered injuries.

“We want to remind the public to be careful when driving around our plows during winter weather,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in a written statement. “Our drivers are out there maintaining the roads by clearing the snow and putting down materials to help keep traffic moving. We want all drivers to pay attention and be careful so everyone gets home safely.”

Reiner added that motorists should stay back from snowplows. Only pass them if it's absolutely necessary and possible to do so on the left side.

WYDOT says motorists should never pass plows on the right side.

“If you can’t see to safely pass, a plow driver probably can’t see you either,” Reiner said. “We are urging the public to use caution and have patience. The snowplow will pull over to let you pass when they are able to and when it is safe for both the snowplow driver and the motorist.”