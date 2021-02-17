Second Suspect Charged In Wyoming Pipe Bomb Probe

Police in Rock Springs say they have charged a second suspect and found a second pipe bomb in connection with an investigation that started with a traffic stop on Sunday night.

That stop led to the discovery of a pipe bomb in a vehicle driven by 49-year-OLD Stanley Cottrell of Rock Springs [shown in the left photo above]. Police say Cottrell also had ten grams of meth on him when he was arrested.

The discovery of the bomb in Cottrell's car led to the serving of several search warrants and the discovery of a second pipe bomb according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. The post says a second suspect, 37-year-old Bryan Foster of Rock Springs [above right], has now also been charged in the case.

Both Cottrell and Foster are now charged with Possession, Manufacture, Transportation, Sale of Explosives- Intent to Unlawfully Endanger. Both men also face additional meth possession charges, and Cottrell faces several traffic charges as well.

At last report, both men were in custody in the Sweetwater County Detention Center.