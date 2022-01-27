10 Tips to Avoid Falling Victim to Fraud This Tax Season
Tax season is here, and the IRS is reminding taxpayers of the importance of choosing a reputable tax preparer and protecting their personal information.
The IRS offers these 10 tips:
- Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
- Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.
- Avoid using “ghost preparers” who will prepare a tax return but refuse to sign as the paid preparer.
- Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. Taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
- Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
- Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer’s.
- The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.
- Don’t respond to text messages, emails, or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
- Don’t click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return. These messages are fraudulent.
- Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails, or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
For more tips on choosing a tax professional or how to file a complaint against one, visit IRS.gov.
Taxpayers who suspect tax violations by a person or business may report it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral.
Taxpayers can report phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov or IRS impersonation scams to TIGTA.gov.
