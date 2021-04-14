Wyoming: You May Qualify for an Additional Stimulus Check

The COVID-19 pandemic has been financially difficult for a lot of people in the Cowboy State. The good news, even if you've already received the third stimulus check, you may be eligible for a fourth.

According to a recent story posted to MLive, if 2020 saw a decline in your income and/or had a birth of a child, you may be entitled to a fourth "plus-up" payment worth up to an additional $1400.00.

The article states:

The income thresholds were set at $75,000 for a single person in order to receive the full $1,400. Those who earned between $75,000 and $80,000 saw their checks diminish by $100 per $1,000 over $75,000. Single tax payers who earned over $80,000 received nothing. Couples who earned under $150,000 combined were eligible for full checks as well. However, if couples earned more than $160,000 combined, they received nothing.

Here's some more good news: if you do actually qualify for the “plus-up” payment, you do not need to do anything other than file your 2020 taxes. The IRS will continue to send out those payments as they process last year's tax returns (they started sending out these checks on April 1st, 2021).