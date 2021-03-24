Wyoming CPA Facing Prison After Pleading Guilty to Tax Fraud

A 53-year-old Rock Springs certified public accountant is facing up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding or assisting in the preparation of a false document filed with the IRS, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Charging documents say Paul Edman on or about April 15, 2015, willfully counseled taxpayers in the preparation of a Form 1040 for calendar year 2014 knowing the form was false.

In addition to the possible three-year sentence, Edman is facing up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.

Get our free mobile app

Edman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.