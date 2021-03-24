Wyoming CPA Facing Prison After Pleading Guilty to Tax Fraud
A 53-year-old Rock Springs certified public accountant is facing up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding or assisting in the preparation of a false document filed with the IRS, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Charging documents say Paul Edman on or about April 15, 2015, willfully counseled taxpayers in the preparation of a Form 1040 for calendar year 2014 knowing the form was false.
In addition to the possible three-year sentence, Edman is facing up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.
Get our free mobile app
Edman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]