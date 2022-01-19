1883 fans will have to wait an additional week to find out what happens to Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) in the aftermath of the tragic death of her lover, Ennis (Eric Nelsen). According to online episode listings, Episode 6 of 1883 is slated to skip a week, airing on Jan. 30 instead of on Sunday (Jan. 23).

Episode 5 saw Elsa and Ennis' budding romance consummated, and it also saw her hoping for a day when she might marry him. But those dreams were dashed when a gang of bandits attacked the wagon train the Duttons are traveling with; Ennis rode forward to Elsa's defense, and died in an exchange of gunfire with one of the bandits.

The upcoming sixth episode actually marks the second time there's been an interruption in the normal schedule of 1883; Episode 4 was delayed by a week when the show broadcast a special behind-the-scenes episode titled "The Road West."

The rest of the schedule for 1883's first season has already been laid out, with the finale slated to air on Feb. 27.

1883 is a prequel to the smash-hit series Yellowstone, and it tells the origin story of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that serves as the backdrop to that show. 1883 follows James and Margaret Dutton — played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — as they travel West with their family from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett also star, and the show has been peppered with all-star cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks, with Rita Wilson also scheduled to make an upcoming appearance.

