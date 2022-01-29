Gratiela Brancusi really hit the actor's jackpot with her first major television gig. Not only is she featured in a major role on the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1883, but she's also thoroughly enjoying working with major-name stars including Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Brancusi plays the role of Noemi, an immigrant who is fleeing Romania in search of a better life after her people have been subject to hundreds of years of slavery. Brancusi's background is in theater, and 1883 marks her first time on a television set, which has meant a steep learning curve for her. In an interview with Taste of Country, Brancusi says her more experienced co-stars have been more than happy to help her out and show her the ropes.

Brancusi plays many of her most important scenes across from LaMonica Garrett, who plays Thomas on the show.

"He makes it so easy, for me and for any actor who works with him, to be present in the moment, because he's so generous," she raves. "Because you look in his eyes and you find everything you need in his eyes. And he's also been such a ... he's been my big brother on set. He was always careful to make sure that I know what I needed to know — the things that he didn't know the first time he was on set, and no one told him. He was always just kind of taking care of me and making sure I knew and understood what was waiting for me. So it was such a great first experience."

Sam Elliott is a screen legend, but Brancusi says he, too, could not be easier to work with.

"Sam's the most generous artist I can imagine, and human being, too," she states. "I had my first scene with Sam. Sam is incredible, because I feel like he modeled the way one should be on set. He's so generous to everyone in the crew and cast, and always supports people, and he's always there for the voiceless, for the people who maybe are not as empowered. And that's something that I want to take with me further."

She says she learned a lot about acting just by being around him.

"There were days when I wasn't working and he was working, and I went to set just to watch, because it's like a free education just watching him work."

She's just as effusive about McGraw and Hill.

"I so love Faith," Brancusi says with a fond laugh. "Tim, too, Tim's a hoot. But I became close with Faith. This is the one common thread that I blame [1883 creator] Taylor [Sheridan] for: He's managed to put this cast together, and everyone's so kind. They're just some of the most kind people I've met, and this was Faith's first job, too, and yet she was just always there, just making sure people were taken care of around her. It's just like her mother spirit. And Tim's a hoot. I just love them. They're just such a fun bunch."

Recent episodes have hinted that a romance might be brewing between Noemi and Thomas as the first season of 1883 goes on. The next episode is slated to begin streaming via Paramount+ on Sunday morning (Jan. 30), with additional episodes set to come every Sunday.

Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

