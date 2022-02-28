Season 2 of ‘1883’ Isn’t What We Were Expecting

When additional episodes of 1883 were announced, many speculated that would amount to a second season of the 19th century western drama. That's not quite true.

Season 2 of 1883 is actually 1932, the other Yellowstone origin story announced two weeks ago. That's according to executive producer David Glaser, who talked to the Hollywood Reporter for a story published on Sunday (Feb. 27).

"I don't want to give away too much, but (1932) was always intended to be the second season (of 1883)," he says.

Glaser wouldn't share too much — OK, anything — about what the new 1883 episodes will be, nor would he would reveal if they've already been filmed or if filming is set for later this year. The new episodes of 1883 are slated for the fall.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton in 1883, a show that chronicled their family's journey north from Texas. The season finale came on Sunday and — without spoiling too much — it's fair to say a continuation of that plot would come without several key characters.

In 1932, young characters that viewers met during 1883 are now grown up and running the ranch with prohibition and the Great Depression happening all around them. No actors have been attached to this show.

The other breadcrumb that Glaser dropped is that the 6666 spinoff of Yellowstone that's rumored to include Jefferson White won't come out until 2023. Some speculated it could come as early as this spring or summer to fill the gap between 1883 and Season 5 of Yellowstone, set for the fall. For now, fans of these Taylor Sheridan shows are going to have to wait at least six months for new episodes.

1883 aired on Paramount+, while Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network, with older seasons (currently Seasons 1-3) moving to Peacock.

