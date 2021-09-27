$2.5K Drill, Other Items Stolen in Laramie County Break-In

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and office equipment from a construction company.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the larceny occurred in the 600 block of Roundtop Road sometime between Sept. 3-4.

"Someone cut a lock and entered the property," said Warner. "Several items were taken to include a Hilti core drill valued at $2,500."

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

