$30K Worth of Cable, Welder Stolen From Cheyenne Contractor

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $30,000 worth of equipment from Simon Contractors.

Sheriff's spokesman Captain Don Hollingshead says the theft occurred at a temporary asphalt holding site in the area of Interstate 80 and County Road 140.

"Between Dec. 5 and Jan. 7, a Miller Bobcat welder and approximately 1,000 feet of high-voltage cable were taken from that location," said Hollingshead.

"The welder was valued at $2,500 and the cabling was valued at $30,000," he added.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.