2 Killed, 1 Injured After Being Ejected in Rollover Near Kaycee

Two people were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Kaycee early Friday morning, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:46 a.m. near milepost 244.6 on Interstate 25, about 10 miles south of Kaycee.

The patrol says an SUV was southbound when the driver lost control and rolled it three times.

According to a crash report, none of the occupants were buckled up and all three were thrown from the SUV.

The crash claimed the lives of 29-year-old Andrew Manginelli and 46-year-old Raul Garcia.

The patrol says possible contributing factors are still being investigated.