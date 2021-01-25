This Kaycee Ranch Has a Hunting Camp and its Own Active Mine

I have always wanted to have my own Wyoming ranch. Come to think of it, I'd also like to have my own mine. If it's not too much to ask, how about a hunting camp? There's one ranch near Kaycee that has all of these things.

I have previously confessed that I enjoy browsing through real estate websites to find unique properties. The Tisdale Mountain Ranch south of Kaycee definitely checks a lot of boxes. The real estate firm working with the ranch shared this nifty video showing off some of the features.

There are a couple of features on this ranch that caught my eye. Specifically the fact that it has its own Bentonite mine with a royalty agreement based on the real estate listing. It's apparently a money-maker based on this juicy tidbit from the listing:

The operator will pay the owner $1.25 per ton, and guarantees payment for 100,000 tons over an eight-year period.

Even doing my typical fingers and toes count, that is a lot of extra change. Then, there's the part about the hunting camp:

Ranch improvements a modern hunting camp featuring a 2-bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen, mobile unit, with a private well, septic, electricity, and storage shed.

The narrator in the video mentions that trophy animals have been harvested on this property. Considering where this is located in Wyoming and the wildlife there, I'm not surprised.

With over 5,300 total acres, this kind of Wyoming property is gonna be free. The current asking price as of this writing is $6,000,000. That's a lot of zeroes, but I can't think of ever seeing another ranch that also includes mining and hunting like the Tisdale Ranch does.

