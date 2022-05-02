Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash, Speed Possibly to Blame

A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car on a gravel road just west of Star Valley Ranch early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near milepost .2 on Prater Canyon Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Freedom resident Jefferson Lysager was headed east at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Buick LeSabre and rolled it several times.

Lysager was not buckled up and died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 26th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 30 in 2021, 25 in 2020, 54 in 2019, and 26 in 2018 to date.

