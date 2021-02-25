2021 ACM Awards: Everything You Need to Know

If it seems like just yesterday the 2020 ACM Awards took place, you're not too far off: The annual awards show last occurred in September, after being postponed from its usual April date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, however, the show is slowly adjusting back to its usual schedule, keeping the more traditional ACMs run date of mid-April. And while the event will likely still be a little different than fans are used to due to continuing social distancing regulations, last year's event proved that even amidst a pandemic, the ACMs are still sure to deliver an evening full of action-packed excitement. It's not billed as Country Music's Party of the Year for nothing!

At the 2020 ceremony, Taylor Swift performed for the first time since 2013, Mickey Guyton became the first Black female artist to ever perform solo on the ACM Awards stage, and, oh yeah -- there was a tie in the Entertainer of the Year category, between Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett, for the first time in ACMs history.

In 2021, The Boot will once again be on hand to make sure you don't miss a moment of the epic performances, well-deserved wins and curveball surprises. Read on for all the details we know so far about the show!

When and Where Are the 2021 ACM Awards?

The 2021 ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 18. That's a move back to a run date that's more typical for the show, which was forced to postpone its annual event from April to September in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that the ACMs are getting back to a more normal schedule time-wise, the location of the ceremony will once again be affected by the pandemic. Earlier in February, news broke that the awards show will take place in Nashville, across three different legendary Music City stages: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.

That's a continuation of how the proceedings took place in 2020. The show typically takes place in Las Vegas, Nev., but in the interest of keeping artists safe and socially distanced, the event moved to Music City and spread out across the three different venues.

Where Can I Watch the 2021 ACM Awards and the 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on CBS at 8PM ET. Showrunners will air the event from three separate venues, but fans can watch all the performances and winners announcements on CBS, no matter on which stage they take place.

It has not yet been announced whether there will be a red carpet associated with the awards show this year. In 2020, a red carpet did not happen due to the pandemic.

Who's Hosting the 2021 ACM Awards and the 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

The host of the 2021 ACM Awards has not yet been announced. Last year, Keith Urban -- that year's reigning Entertainer of the Year -- hosted the show, helming the awards show from Grand Ole Opry House stage. At this point, it's unclear whether Urban will return to host the show for another year, or whether someone else will step up as host.

It hasn't yet been announced whether or not a red carpet will take place in conjunction with the 2021 ACMs. At the 2020 ACMs, it was not possible to hold a red carpet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who's Nominated at the 2021 ACM Awards?

On Friday morning (Feb. 26), Kelsea Ballerini and the Brothers Osborne will appear on CBS to announce the nominees for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year. Nominees in other categories will be revealed shortly thereafter.

Who's Going to Win the 2021 ACM Awards?

It's impossible to predict in advance who will take home the trophies on the big night. That being said, The Boot will venture a guess at who the winners might be before the show. To see how our predictions have stacked up against who actually won in previous years, click here.

However, there is one big-name country artist who definitely will not be among the 2021 ACM Awards winners. With a newly released double album and a recent No. 1 single with "More Than My Hometown," Morgan Wallen would likely have been a frontrunner to be nominated at the awards show, but the Academy of Country Music ruled him ineligible for this year's show after video footage surfaced that showed him using a racist slur.

How Does Voting Work for the 2021 ACM Awards?

Click here for a complete explanation of the ACM Awards voting process.

Who's Performing at the 2021 ACM Awards?

The performers for the 2021 ACM Awards have not yet been announced. Stay tuned!

Who's Presenting at the 2021 ACM Awards?

The list of artists and stars who'll present awards at this years show has not yet been revealed by the Academy of Country Music. The Boot will update this section when we know more.

Who Will Be Attending the 2021 ACM Awards?

Prior to the pandemic, fans were able to purchase tickets to the ACM Awards, but this is unlikely to be the case in 2021, as the United States continues to navigate the virus' spread. Media will likely not attend either, but will instead participate in a backstage press room and any red carpet coverage in a virtual capacity.

Performers, nominees, presenters and other artists generally attend the big event in person, though.

What About the Rest of the 2021 ACM Awards-Related Events?

In 2020, the ACM canceled its Party for a Cause due to the pandemic when the awards show itself was postponed. There's no word yet whether it will return in 2021.