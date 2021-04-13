2021 ACM Awards: The Performers List

More than two dozen artists will take the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards for a variety of solo performances and big-time collaborations. Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Dan + Shay are only the start of the awards show's all-star performance lineup.

Co-hosts Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, but so will Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and more. Lambert will be part of two collaborations, while Kenny Chesney will sing with Kelsea Ballerini and solo. Gospel legend CeCe Winans will join Carrie Underwood for a medley, while Dierks Bentley has invited lauded Americana duo the War and Treaty to cover a U2 song with him.

A full list of 2021 ACM Awards performances is below, and will be updated as further details are announced. Luke Bryan, who was originally announced as a performer, has dropped out of the event due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures, per the press release.

As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's ACMs event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Some performances will also take place at the Station Inn and the Bridge Building, and on Lower Broadway.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.

2021 ACM Awards: The Performers

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown"

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Dierks Bentley with the War and Treaty, "Pride (in the Name of Love)" at the Station Inn

Brothers Osborne, "I'm Not for Everyone"

Kenny Chesney, "Knowing You"

Eric Church, "Bunch of Nothing"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Dan + Shay, "Glad You Exist"

Mickey Guyton, "Hold On"

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"

Alan Jackson, "You'll Always Be My Baby" and "Drive (For Daddy Gene)"

Lady A, "Like a Lady"

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, "In His Arms"

Miranda Lambert and Elle King, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" on Lower Broadway

Ashley McBryde, "Martha Divine" at the Bridge Building

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now"

Thomas Rhett, "What's Your Country Song" and "Country Again"

Blake Shelton, "Austin" and "Minimum Wage"

Chris Stapleton, "Maggie's Song"

Carrie Underwood, My Savior gospel songs medley featuring CeCe Winans

Keith Urban, "Tumbleweed"

Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"