Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton were the most-nominated artists at the 2021 ACM Awards, and when all was said and done, she walked away with two trophies, while he took home one.

Morris earned Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, while Stapleton won Album of the Year at Sunday night's (April 18) awards show. They'd each received six total nominations.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Music Event of the Year), Kane Brown (Video of the Year), Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen (New Female and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively) were early 2021 ACM Awards winners, but the remaining categories, save for Songwriter of the Year, were announced live on CBS. Miranda Lambert, who did not win any awards on Sunday night, nonetheless extended her record as the most-nominated woman in ACMs history with five new nominations.

The full list of 2021 ACM Awards winners and nominees is below. After relocating from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards were back in Music City in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they spread this year's event out across iconic venues (the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe), and a few performances took place elsewhere.

2021 ACM Awards: The Nominees + Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan -- WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris -- WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett -- WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion -- WINNER

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett -- WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen -- WINNER

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, Luke Bryan (Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown (Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes. Record Label: RCA Nashville)

Never Will, Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: EMI Records Nashville)

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb. Record Label: Mercury Nashville) -- WINNER

Single of the Year

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producers: Busbee. Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records) -- WINNER

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin. Record Label: Columbia Nashville)

Song of the Year

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby. Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing)

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally. Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp)

"Some People Do," Old Dominion (Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally. Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music)

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson. Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz. Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.) -- WINNER

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris (Director: Gabrielle Woodland. Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy. Producer: Heather Levenstone)

"Gone," Dierks Bentley (Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson. Producer: David Garcia)

"Hallelujah," Carrie Underwood and John Legend (Director: Randee St. Nicholas. Producer: Greg Wells)

"Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown (Director: Alex Alvga. Producer: Christen Pinkston) -- WINNER

Music Event of the Year

"Be a Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

"Does to Me," Luke Combs feat. Eric Church (Producer: Scott Moffatt. Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: Busbee. Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records) -- WINNER

"Nobody But You," Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani (Producer: Scott Hendricks. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"One Beer," Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson (Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi. Record Label: Big Loud Records)

"One Too Many," Keith Urban and Pink (Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville.)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne