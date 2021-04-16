The Easiest Flowers to Grow and Maintain in Wyoming

While it may be Spring, the recent weather certainly hasn't cooperated as you can tell by the relatively decent amount of white stuff still on the ground outside. But warmer temperatures are in our near future and so is gardening season for some.

The gardening publication, Breck's, recently did some research to find out what the easiest flowers to grow and maintain in each state were. It turns out that in Wyoming, the easiest flower to grow and maintain is an Iris. Just to our south in Colorado, the easiest are Roses and in Montana, it's Daffodils. So when it comes to growing and maintaining flowers in this part of the country, it is quite the diverse arrangement of flowers that gardeners work with.

Of course, if your looking for a bit more of a challenge with your gardening skills, you can attempt to grow some Orchids. According to the survey of gardeners, they proposed the highest level of difficulty to grow and maintain with a difficulty level of 7.14 on a scale of 1 to 10. Personally, I have no idea what that means, which is one of the many reason that I don't do any sort of gardening.

On that same chart of most challenging flowers to grow and maintain, the Rose and Iris were both about halfway down the list with degree of difficulty scored at 4.53 and 4.49 respectively. Seeing as how that's not so far below the top of the list, I imagine that it's a slight challenge to grow and maintain any flowers with our western region. But again, I don't know anything about gardening. I'm just simply reporting what the result of the survey was. You can check out the full results of the research by clicking the link here to give you a better idea than I ever could.

But whether you're a near expert on gardening or just a novice in it, that season is definitely on the way and 'False Spring' is likely wrapping up in the near future (let's hope).