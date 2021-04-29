Gabby Barrett Grabs Nine 2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Jon Morgan/CBS

Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday (April 29). Gabby Barrett leads in country music, having earned nine nominations this year.

In fact, Barrett's 2021 BBMAs nominations — in Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album, Top Country Song and five other all-genre categories — make her the most-nominated woman at the awards show, too. She's also up for Top New Artist, plus four song-focused awards, all for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on her song "I Hope."

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay are also among the country artists nominated in all-genre or non-country-specific 2021 Billboard Music Awards categories. Morgan Wallen is, too, but don't expect to see him at the show: Despite earning six nominations due to his chart success, Billboard has opted not to include him in the broadcast after he was caught on video using a racist slur earlier this year.

The full list of country nominees at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is below. Nominees and winners, per Billboard, "are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data," though there are two fan-voted categories at the awards show this year. The eligibility period for 2021 in March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set for May 23. They'll air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on NBC beginning at 8PM ET.

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What's Poppin”

10 Gabby Barrett Facts You Didn't Know:

Filed Under: Gabby Barrett
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top