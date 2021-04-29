NWS Cheyenne: Near Record Highs Friday With Elevated Fire Risk

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see close to record highs on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday morning:

4:30 AM April 29th – Did some digging into the past record high temperatures for April 30th, and we did not need to look far far away. 2020 was quite the year across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. This Friday looks to be another nice one in April with mostly clear skies and 5 to 15 mph winds. Just remember, with these warmer temperatures, elevated fire weather conditions are expected due to the drier conditions. For the all updated forecasts, make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at weather.gov/cys

