New ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Clip Teases a Full Cast Reunion

Be prepared to see some familiar Ducks during the upcoming episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. In advance of the special reunion episode’s premiere this Friday, we get to see a sneak peek at Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez)’s chance meeting with Fulton Reed (Elden Henson) at a construction site.

Entertainment Weekly shared the preview clip, which you can watch exclusively on their site. The teaser reveals the moment where Coach Bombay is reunited with Duck enforcer Fulton Reed, 25 years after the events of D3. Fulton isn’t a hockey player anymore, he’s a construction worker. But he’s happy to see his former coach after so much time.

The clip is just a taste of the nostalgic gathering to come. The reunion episode will also bring back Averman (Matt Doherty), Adam Banks (Vinny La Russo), Connie (Marguerite Moreau), Guy (Garret Henson), and Kenny Wu (Justin Wong). The former teammates will help Coach Bombay reconnect with the true spirit of the Mighty Ducks, something he's lost sight of over the years.

“It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days,” creator Steven Brill told EW. “This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story.” That “bigger story” involves a Spirit of the Ducks gala that pays homage to the past Mighty Ducks team while honoring the current one.

Watch the full episode on Disney+ starting on Friday, April 30.

