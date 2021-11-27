2021 Cheyenne Christmas Parade Slated For Saturday, Nov. 27

The annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade will get underway at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

According to the parade Facebook page:

''The parade kicks off at 5:30 PM sharp at 18th Street and Carey Avenue. It marches north on Carey to 24th Street, then turns right to Capitol Avenue.''

The Christmas Parade is an annual event organized by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The facebook page says people can view the parade on the chamber Youtube page:

"Visit the Chamber of Commerce YouTube Channel for live video: