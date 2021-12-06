LOOK: Laramie’s Christmas Parade Captures a Classic Movies Charm

On the chilly evening of December 3, the City of Laramie came together to celebrate the holiday season! And what better way to celebrate than with lights and laughter!

The Christmas parade this year was even more special as it harkened back to the classic and hilarious movie, Christmas Vacation! There were several Cousin Eddie's walking down the streets and the charm of the movie was captured in the number of lights draped on the floats and the laughter that filled the air.

Relive the parade with the photos below!

Christmas Vacation Parade-LARAMIE