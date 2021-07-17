2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive Is Tomorrow

The 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive will get underway at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.

Almost 200 head of Corriente steers will be driven from a pasture north of Cheyenne along Interstate 25 to Frontier Park.

According to a news release:

''The drive begins at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of I-25 & Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the Eastern frontage road to Hynds Blvd, turns south to Central Ave., to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Carey Ave., and into Frontier Park.

Approximate arrival times at the following areas are as follows:

* I-25 and Horse Creek Rd/Iron Mountain 7:30–7:45 a.m.

* I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road 8:15 a.m.

* I-25 and Vandehei Road 8:45 a.m.

* I-25 and Central Avenue 9–9:15 a.m.

Please note: The Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the Cattle Drive. Central Ave., between Kennedy Road and Hynds Blvd., will be closed while the cattle are on Central Ave

The 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has dedicated this year’s Cattle Drive to the memory of Buddy Hirsig."

Buddy Hirsig took over as arena director for CFD in 1958 after his father served in that role, according to the release. He joined the HEELS organization that same year, and he volunteered on the Rodeo Committee (formerly known as the Contestants Committee) for six decades.

