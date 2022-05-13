17th Annual Cheyenne Day Of Giving On Friday, May 13

An event that has become a Cheyenne tradition is being held once again today [May 13], with the annual Cheyenne Day of Giving.

The Day of Giving is being held until 4 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, with several drop-off locations around town as well.

The history of the Day of Giving starts with even founder Greta Morrow, a Cheyenne resident, and former teacher, who was diagnosed with stage IV leukemia in 1995.

Though she won her battle with cancer over several years, the experience left her with a deep knowledge of the challenges faced by people facing health and financial struggles. In 2005 Morrow started with an effort to start a bone marrow registration through her church, but that rapidly grew into a broader effort to help meet the many needs faced by people right here in Cheyenne.

That led to the first-ever Day of Giving, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.