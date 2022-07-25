Thousands Line Up For Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

Long lines of hungry people lined up on Monday morning for the first of three free Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts.

Pancake breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s.

Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.

Two more additional CFD 2022 Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 7-9 a.m. A total of 6,112 breakfasts were served on Monday, according to pancake breakfast officials.

Wednesday will be Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and that day typically draws the biggest crowds for the breakfasts, with the number of breakfasts served ranging over 15,000 some years.

Making that many pancakes take some industrial-size pancake batter batches. Officials with the CFD pancake breakfast use a cement mixer to get the job done [ above photo].