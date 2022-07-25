Thousands Line Up For Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

Thousands Line Up For Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

Long lines of hungry people lined up on Monday morning for the first of three free Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts.

Pancake breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s.

Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.

Two more additional CFD 2022 Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 7-9 a.m. A total of 6,112 breakfasts were served on Monday, according to pancake breakfast officials.

Wednesday will be Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and that day typically draws the biggest crowds for the breakfasts, with the number of breakfasts served ranging over 15,000 some years.

Making that many pancakes take some industrial-size pancake batter batches. Officials with the CFD pancake breakfast use a cement mixer to get the job done [ above photo].

Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast 2022

Moments captured at the first pancake breakfast for Cheyenne Frontier Days, 2022.

Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis' CFD Pancake Breakfasts 2021

See the scene at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza at the first Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast of 2021. The Kiwanis have been presenting the CFD breakfasts since 1952.

MORE



Filed Under: cheyenne events, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pancake Breakfasts
Categories: Articles, Cheyenne Frontier Days, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top