Country music's 2021 Grammy nominees are a mix of established country hitmakers and relative newcomers. All nominations were revealed on Tuesday morning (Nov. 24), with Mickey Guyton on hand to help spread the news.

Guyton becomes a first-time Grammy nominee, with her song "Black Like Me" earning a nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category, but it's Miranda Lambert leading the way with nominations in three country Grammy categories. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress and Little Big Town have earned two nominations each in the country categories, as has Brandy Clark.

In the overall categories, Andress is the only country artist nominated, earning some recognition in the Best New Artist category. Taylor Swift also earns nominations in several pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

The 2021 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 31, 2021 in Los Angeles. The show was originally slated to broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center, but a venue change may occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most awards shows have scaled down production since live audiences have not been possible for most of the last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, will host the 2021 Grammys, but performers and presenters for awards have not yet been announced. In 2020, Tanya Tucker was country music's big winner, winning both Best Country Album and Best Country Song.

2021 Grammy Nominees (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church, "Stick That In Your Country Song"

Brandy Clark, "Who You Thought I Was"

Vince Gill, "When My Amy Prays"

Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"

Miranda Lambert, "Bluebird"

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, "All Night"

Dan + Shay (Feat. Justin Bieber), "10,000 Hours"

Lady A, "Ocean"

Little Big Town, "Sugar Coat"

Old Dominion, "Some People Do"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert (Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

"The Bones" by Maren Morris (Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

"Crowded Table" by the Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Hemby, Lori McKenna)

"More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress (Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Sutherland)

"Some People Do" by Old Dominion (Matt Ramsey, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Thomas Rhett)

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress, Ladylike

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Little Big Town, Nightfall

Ashley McBryde, Never Will

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytrandada

Megan Thee Stallion

Record of the Year

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyonce, “Savage”

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3

Haim, Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending”

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Andrews

Terms of Messenger, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls, Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

The Secret Sisters, "Cabin"

Sierra Hull, "Ceiling to the Floor"

Sarah Jarosz, "Hometown"

John Prine, "I Remember Everything"

Lucinda Williams, "Man Without a Soul"

Best American Roots Performance

Black Pumas, "Colors"

Bonny Light Horsemen, "Deep in Love"

Brittany Howard, "Short and Sweet"

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples, "I'll Be Gone"

John Prine, "I Remember Everything"

Best Bluegrass Album

Danny Barnes, Man on Fire

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1

North Carolina Songbook

Home

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance

Song for Our Daughter

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times

