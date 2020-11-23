Trash Days in Laramie Moved Due to Thanksgiving

In observance of Thanksgiving, trash and recycling collection that would occur on that day have been moved to Wednesday, November 25. Collection of trash and recycling will still occur as normal on Friday, November 27.

The landfill will also be closed on Thanksgiving day and will reopen on Friday, November 27 with from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

For more information please visit: www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.

The Solid Waste Division can be reached at: (307) 721-5279.

