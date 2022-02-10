Chris Young Is the Most-Nominated Artist Going Into the 2022 ACM Awards

Chris Young is the most-nominated artist at the 2022 ACM Awards with a stunning seven nominations. He's recognized as both artist and producer in the Album of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

Young — who previously earned seven career ACM nominations but has never won an award at that show — shares three nominations with Kane Brown for their song "Famous Friends."

Some of country music's biggest names are tied for second place in total nominations. Miranda Lambert earns five nominations, including her sixteenth in the Female Artist of the Year category, tying a record currently held by Reba McEntire.

Walker Hayes has earned the first ACM Awards nominations of his career, and he got multiple, for New Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Fancy Like." Chris Stapleton also has five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for "You Should Probably Leave," and Video of the Year for his collaboration with Taylor Swift, "I Bet You Think About Me."

Artists who've got four ACM nominations this year include Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis and Morgan Wallen, who was disqualified and barred from the 2021 ACM Awards.

Producer and guitarist Dave Cobb, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson all have three nominations this year. Keep reading to learn more about each of the 2022 ACM Awards' multi-nominees.

The 2022 ACM Awards will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. The ceremony will not be televised on a broadcast network, but will instead be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The show will last two hours without commercial interruptions, and will still include performances and award presentations.

The 2022 ACM Awards will air on March 7 at 8PM ET from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 ACMs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!