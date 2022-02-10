Portions of southeast Wyoming could see light to moderate snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The NWS says accumulations will range from one to two inches in the lower elevations to three to five inches above 8,500 feet.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 326 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022 WYZ106-110-116>118-111030- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- 326 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT High winds are expected across the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming today and tonight. Gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Refer to the current High Wind Warnings for more details. Light rain may briefly transition to light freezing rain before changing to snow by Friday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY Periods of light snow will continue Friday, tapering off Friday evening. Accumulations of one to two inches are expected. .Spotter information statement... Spotter activation will not be required.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 326 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022 WYZ101>105-107>109-111>115-119-111030- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- North Laramie Range-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains- Shirley Basin-East Platte County-Goshen County- Central Carbon County-Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range- Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley- East Laramie County- 326 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of east central Wyoming...south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT It will be breezy to windy today and tonight with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Light rain may briefly transition to light freezing rain before changing to snow by Friday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY Periods of light to moderate snow will continue Friday, tapering off Friday evening. Accumulations will range from one to two inches lower elevations, to three to five inches above 8500 feet. .Spotter information statement... Spotter activation will not be required.

The NWS issued the following statement early Thursday morning:

Today will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s west, and 50s east. It will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a chance of snow on Friday with highs in the 30s west and east. Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 30s west and 40s east. Sunny and breezy conditions will occur on Sunday with highs in the 40s west and 48 to 56 east. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s west and 50s east.

